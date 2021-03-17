Why do people buy into conspiracy theories? They may provide easy answers to complex questions. They are dramatic and sensational. Some may feel that they will be in a select group with secret knowledge that few others have. They may be convinced that science is part of some nefarious, shadowy group bent on controlling the innocent. People need certainty in an uncertain world, and this may offer that to the vulnerable.
Conspiracy-minded people can be convinced of most anything if their basic nature is to be suspicious, mistrustful and uninformed. Conspiracies often arise from rumor, innuendo and intentional misinformation, often financially benefiting the originator.
Here are some beliefs propagated with questionable factual and/or scientific basis:
The Earth is flat.
The moon landing was faked.
The Holocaust never happened.
Lizard people who take on human form run the world.
Liberals are Satan-worshiping, blood-harvesting cannibals.
Vaccines cause autism.
Coronavirus is a hoax manipulated by the “Deep State.”
California forest fires were caused by space lasers.
There are infinitely more, limited only by the most twisted, fertile imaginations.
For many conspiracy theorists, science and facts do not matter, and they will find unshakeable confirmation for their positions. Try talking with a Flat Earther or Anti-Masker. They may also believe that scientists are only interested in financial gain, not scientific study. If 99% of scientists conclude something, the conspiracy person will point to the 1% that do not as proof supporting their beliefs.
Conspiracy believers are vulnerable to cult messages. Cult leaders offer easy answers and create Us vs. Them scenarios. Those who are essentially mistrustful will buy into the general theory that “They (the enemy) are coming after you and I will save/protect you.” That was Hitler’s primary message. There have been others.
Those promoting conspiracies may be doing it for attention, could be simply delusional or dishonest, or benefiting financially. The more internet connections made the more money could result. Alex Jones is a prime example. Truth has no bearing. It is the drama.
Cult leaders often present themselves as godlike. Warren Jeffs, Charles Manson and Jim Jones, Marshal Applewhite among others, are examples. The FLDS-affiliated Jeffs is now serving a prison term for advocating multiple marriage, often with underage girls, some as young as 12. Manson’s Family is infamous for committing murders to start a race war (Helter Skelter) so that Charles could rule the world. Jones took his cult to the jungles of Guyana where he and 900 of his followers literally drank the Kool-Aid in a mass suicide. Applewhite’s Heaven’s Gate cult promoted the idea of relinquishing all possessions and committing mass suicide so that they could be transported to a space ship following a comet. Those were some of the most well-known cults, and beyond extreme to the rational mind.
Some cults are so bizarre as to defy explanation.
•The Foot Reading Cult that claimed you will die if your feet were not examined correctly.
•The Aetherius Society was a New Age religion claiming that “Cosmic Masters” from Venus and Saturn control humanity’s fate.
•The True Way, that says humanity was rescued five different times by God in a flying saucer.
There are countless others, some relatively tame like the Freedomites, advocating anarchy or nudity. Some are too violent and horrendous to describe.
The bottom line is that if you hear something too wild and bizarre to be true, it probably is. Check the facts and the science. Of course, science has been flawed, but is almost always based on tested conclusions, and is not an unshakable belief. If you feel that you may be drawn into an obscure conspiracy or cult that is far beyond any reason, check the science and facts thoroughly, and question the motives of those propagating the message.
Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.