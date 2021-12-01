“We’re the young generation and we’ve got something to say.” So proclaimed The Monkees in 1966, but did that generation’s lyricists really have something meaningful to say?
Most of us Baby Boomers were blessed to grow up with a mountain of memorable music, but perhaps while groovin’ to the melodies, we didn’t pay very close attention to the lyrics. Let’s examine a few tunes that most who came of age in the ’60s and ’70s will recognize.
Let’s begin with two anti-war songs. “Only love can conquer hate,” in Marvin Gaye’s 1971 mega-hit “What’s Going On,” is one example of idealistic, but naïve sentiments. Oh, if only that were true.
Then there’s “War.” “What is it good for? Absolutely nothing,” growled Edwin Starr in 1970. It’s doubtful the American colonists, the freed slaves or the western Europeans who were liberated from the Nazis would agree.
Why work?
Creedence Clearwater Revival’s John Fogerty seemed to epitomize the era’s “dropout” culture in 1969’s “Proud Mary.” The song’s character left a good-paying job in the city and mooched off hard-working river boat folks who are “happy to give.” Not really a great message for youths of any era.
And speaking of money, The Beatles couldn’t make up their minds about it. In 1963, they covered a song written by Motown’s Berry Gordy called “Money (That’s What I Want).” One year later, they declared, “I don’t care too much for money” in Lennon and McCartney’s “Can’t Buy Me Love.” Given the millions raked in by the Fab Four, the former was likely the more honest sentiment.
Some lyrics are just downright baffling, like the Beatles’ “A Hard Day’s Night.” What the heck is a hard day’s night anyway?
And how about Peter, Paul & Mary’s 1962 hit folk song? Why would anyone want to hammer in the morning and hammer in the evening all over this land? Hammering is hard work and you might hit your thumb. Ringing a bell and singing for freedom and justice, as in the song’s later lyrics, is way more sensible.
The poetic lyrics of “Gentle on My Mind” are also a head-scratcher. In the 1968 hit, Glenn Campbell celebrates that he can visit a woman whenever he wants without commitment and brags that while on the road “some other woman’s crying to her mother ’cause she turned and I was gone.” Not a great character-building message.
Bruce, the family man
Similarly, Bruce Springsteen in his 1980 “Hungry Heart” unapologetically croons that he’s “got a wife and kids in Baltimore, Jack; I went out for a ride and I never went back.” A real family man, that Bruce.
And speaking of mistreating women, how did lyrics such as those in “Fire” by the Pointer Sisters ever see the light of day? Also written by Springsteen, the song says: “You’re pullin’ me close; I just say no; I say I don’t like it, but you know I’m a liar.”
Similarly, Joanie Sommers telling Johnny to get angry, give her a lecture and show her that he’s the boss certainly wouldn’t be popular with today’s women, and probably not with most in 1962.
Some songs, of course, were just smashingly great fun, such as the clever line in the Coasters’ “Poison Ivy:” “You’re gonna need an ocean of calamine lotion.”
And it’s hard not to chuckle when, in “Coming on Strong,” Brenda Lee sorrowfully sings: “Teardrops, glad you dropped by.”
And it’s impossible not to be touched by the beautiful voice of Jackie DeShannon pleading, “What the World Needs Now” is love sweet love or The Everly Brothers’ joyful harmonizing the romantic words: “Never felt like this until I kissed ya.”
It’s a fair point that these are just pop songs and shouldn’t be taken too seriously, but perhaps lyricists should skip the so-called message songs and heed Paul McCartney’s poignant 1976 lyrics: “Some people want to fill the world with silly love songs. And what’s wrong with that?”