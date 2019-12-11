Military historians have long studied the Nazi Blitzkrieg (lightening warfare) of May 1940, which allowed the German Wehrmacht, starting with only a 40,000-man force, to defeat the more modern and much larger military of the combined forces of France and England in Europe, resulting in their utter defeat in only six weeks.
One of the Nazi’s secret weapon was Pervitin, a methamphetamine-based drug that the German military issued to its attacking troops on the days before the offensive to be taken 20 minutes before the signal to attack, thereby creating an army of drugged killers who needed little sleep, food or water.
These soldiers would have little fear of pain and could fight and travel for three days without resting, and often did over the next several weeks.
The German high command ordered 35,000,000 doses (tablets) to be manufactured by Temmler, a large drug manufacturer in Germany. The tablets would be issued to the invading German soldiers and airmen and soon became popularly known as “tank chocolate,” since the tablets were often mixed in chocolate candy.
When the hopped-up tank crews and airmen of the German war machine stopped their advance 46 days later, they had inflicted 360,000 casualties on the Allies, captured 2 million of their soldiers, and had driven the 300,000 survivors into the Atlantic Ocean at Dunkirk.
In the first 100 hours of the German advance, they captured more territory than the German army did in all of World War I.
The long-term effects of frequent doses of meth would take its toll on the German military and their commanders as the conflict intensified over the next five years, with exhaustion of the German troops, irrational orders being given to troops, and the inhuman brutality of its soldiers and officers toward prisoners and non-combatants.
Not to be outdone by the Nazis, the Brits and Americans then came up with their own brand of stimulant tablets issued to their military, the Benzedrine tablets, popularly known as “bennies.”
