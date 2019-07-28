In 1972, comedian George Carlin presented his “Seven words you can never say on television.” He said them at a show in Milwaukee (has that city ever been the same?) and shortly afterward, he was arrested. Even now it is rare you will hear any of these words on regular television but places like Netflix and others will incorporate them and not bleep out some of these words.
Fast forward to 2019, and the move by Berkeley’s City Council and you might get into hot water by the use of such words as manhole, fireman and salesman. To be fair to Berkeley, the movement is intended to “remove all gendered language from the city code.” That is as fair as I intend to be.
Manholes will be maintenance holes, man-made will human-made and manpower will become human effort.
A Berkeley carpenter named Laramie Crocker (cool name) said the changes just made him laugh. Quoted by AP as saying, “Let’s figure out how to get homeless people housed and fed. He, she, they, it – they’re wasting my time,” Crocker said. and gave me pause for thought about how far this should go.
Berkeley should ask Oakland Airport and SFO to halt all flights to Manitoba, Manchuria, Manila, Managua and The Isle of Man. To be accurate, if you wanted to go to the Isle of Man you would probably fly into Manchester (Ooops).
The general idea behind the change of city code might be honorable with the aim of avoiding the use of gender-specific words around the city offices.
“Women and non-binary people are just as deserving of accurate representations.” That is a quote from a member of the City Council, who says the current code makes it sound like “men are the only ones on city government.”
Personally, I feel they are not going far enough. How many businesses in Berkeley currently offer manicures? While they are not government facilities, they probably need a license from the city. Changing this would seem reasonable on the face because (and I do not want to sound sexist) but aren’t these performed on mostly women? How has this never been addressed before? Take the words mannerly and manners for example. In my experience more women I have encountered over my lifetime have exhibited good manners than men I have known. Surely, a lot of my male friends will either agree with me or treat me badly when they read this!
If man is their main concern then folks who own a Manchester Terrier could face retribution. They could go back to the former name of “black-and-tan-terrier.”
Wait. Then we have a potential race issue and that is not the point here. I do not promote the extinction of the Manx cat, but they must immediately be sent out of Berkeley to Sacramento. Did you get that one right away!? No more manuscripts, manure or mannequins. If you own a mansion you must open the doors to the homeless. That would make Laramie Crocker happy. I just love mentioning his name.
If any of the Berkeley folks who agree with the code change actually read this, they will likely demand an apology. Should I accidentally make a left turn and end up in Berkeley they will throw the manacles on me. Oh, I forgot, those are now called handcuffs.
As an aside, what if this idea moved into the private sector? A company you work for adopts similar guidelines; you make one mistake by saying any word with man in it that has been banished by corporate; somebody complains and you get demoted or fired!
A comment mentioned earlier referred to “women and non-binary people.” For a moment I will be serious. Seriously. I looked at a website from the National Center for Transgender Equality and read about “Understanding Non-Binary People.”
While you may not have any interest in such people, it is worth a read to put their position in perspective.
As for women, they would not want to have a double standard in this issue. Would they? So, where do we go with ladybug, ladyfinger and ladylike. Then there would be so much confusion with lady-killer and lady’s man. OK, not so much with that last one.
Just a few more words from the Berkeley City Council’s list of words on their way out: Ombudsman, chairman, repairman and — wait for it — brother! Admit it, you were not expecting that one. My intention has not been to demean the Berkeley City Council’s idea but, come on, what about those homeless people?
I do have a question to end this discourse: are the changes going to be mandatory?
Davey Jones has lived in Sahuarita 17 years.