I was surprised to see that the letter “Spread of Covid-19” was written by Charles Barta (May 24). I thought, from previous articles in the Green Valley News, that he was a doctor. Yet he implies COVID-19 scientists are not real scientists by putting the word scientists in quotes.
They actually are well-respected scientists with years of experience in immunology and infectious diseases. I also found it puzzling for him to refer to readers with “how unthinking many of you have been.” I’m not sure who he talks to, but every friend I have thinks and reads daily about COVID-19 and its repercussions. Dr. Barta makes light of the virus spreading through surface contact: “…extends its legs, migrates to your mouth or nose….” Surely he knows how it actually works. A person touches the virus, then scratches his or her nose, or mouth, or eyes, and thus the virus is spread. The virus infects your body by entering healthy cells. There, it makes copies of itself and multiplies throughout your body. The new coronavirus latches its spiky surface proteins to receptors on healthy cells, especially those in your lungs.
As far as no case of COVID being traced to surface transmission, the U.S. isn’t doing contact tracing among individuals, much less trying to track down all the surfaces a person has touched in days or weeks. And the virus on a surface would not last that long even if they were testing that. He claims CDC announced “surface transmission is not realistic.” CDC spokesman Benjamin Haynes actually said, “Our transmission language has not changed. COVID-19 spreads mainly through close contact from person to person. While it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose or possibly their eyes, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”
As I said, I’m surprised that the letter was written by a medical doctor and unhappy that the Green Valley News printed the misinformation. The virus can have long term physiological and neurological effects on those who survive and shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Altie Metcalf lives in Green Valley.