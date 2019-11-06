I’m the treasurer of GVR and past president. This is only my view and I am not speaking for the board.
There has been quite an uproar over the reporting of the findings of our independent financial adviser, Susan Vos. Why is this so? I don’t know but I’d like to give you some background and you can draw your own conclusions.
Financially, 2018 seemed to be a very good year for GVR (see the year end financial reports and the audit report on the GVR website). At the GVR annual meeting in March, CFO Cheryl Moose reported a $384,000 deficit for the year. In 2018, we hit our revenue target, came in under in expenses, came in under in non-reserve capital and club spending, spent far less than projected in MR&R and showed a net increase in assets from year to year. We did “lose” a small amount in net unrealized market value, but that amount was almost covered by investment earnings. How can we say that we had a deficit? This just didn’t make sense to me. Were we calculating surplus/deficit wrong? Were there problems with our budgeting process?
I went back to our financial reports and the audit and came up with two different approaches for determining whether we ended the year with more money than we expected or less. Both cases showed that we ended up with about $500,000 extra dollars. That to me is a positive story and we shouldn’t be confusing our members or the board with claims that we had a deficit.
I sent my analysis to CEO KentBlumenthal and CFO Moose and asked on four separate occasions to sit down and discuss this. I was sent another report that showed a different deficit number. CFO Moose would not meet with me and by the time we had a FAC meeting I had been given four different “deficit” numbers.
This year we have an extremely talented and experienced FAC committee. We have two active CPAs, two retired CFOs, two accountants, two business owners and two retired business executives that have managed substantial budgets. At our FAC meeting we tried to have a discussion with staff on how we should look at this calculation for GVR. There was no willingness to discuss this and out of frustration one of the FAC members suggested that we hire an outside expert to give us recommendations.
Our outside expert, CPA Susan Vos, presented her recommendations at a workshop with the board on Sept. 25 and they were approved and adopted by the board later that day. The administration was having difficulty implementing the recommendations, so Susan spent time with the staff and then returned to have an open meeting with staff and the FAC to present more details on three of her recommendations. At that meeting she presented her recommended formula for calculating surplus/deficit and gave the following surplus amounts: $596,193 in 2018; $751,716 in 2017; and $609,154 in 2016. President Charlie Sieck shared these numbers with our members in an eBlast Oct. 25, and they were reported on by the Green Valley News on Oct. 27.
This should be very good news for our members, but our CEO seems to be outraged that this good news was reported by our president. Blumenthal gave quite a performance at the last board meeting Oct. 30. He also instructed his staff to copy and distribute his prepared remarks plus two other prepared comments by audience members.
Remember, most of this started with the attempt to gain a better understanding of how and why we calculate surplus/deficit numbers the way we have in the past several years. Is there a better way to do it? Shouldn’t we be structuring our financial reports to give a fair and easy-to-understand view of how we are doing? In 2018, budget wise, we did almost everything right. We were over in revenue, under in all major expense categories and ended up with more money. Why would staff or past board/committee members want to call this a deficit?
Why are several former board or committee members disparaging the analysis? It was based on the audit reports and the financial records. Why are these folks and the CEO stating so emphatically that all these numbers are reflected in the audit and financial reports? I would certainly hope they are, and I don’t believe anyone has said they aren’t.
Carol Crothers is treasurer and former president of the GVR Board of Directors.