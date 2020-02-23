I remember from my grade-school days while growing up very poor in the Oklahoma outback and hearing my fifth-grade teacher telling the story about that French queen Marie-Antoinette, who supposedly told her starving and complaining subjects to just “eat cake” and stop complaining about food shortages; that was shortly before the French citizens arose and started a revolution that eventually cost her and her husband’s heads, along with many of their class.
Well, history my be repeating itself these days in Venezuela, our neighbor to the south, where their government is controlled by socialist dictator President Nicolas Maduro and food is in such short supply that the people are suffering and a severe meat shortage exists. President Maduro has told his people to hunt and eat wild rabbits and stop complaining; I guess eating cake was not an option.
The efforts of young boys in Venezuela to help feed their families turned tragic last week when 11 boys, aged 10 to 18 years old, died in one day when they were surrounded by a sugar cane field fire and burned to death. Efforts of their families and neighbors to seek medical care for the survivors was of little success since the hospitals lacked the necessary equipment to treat the burned children and there were no working ambulances to transport the young survivors to other cities.
Ironically, their government proclaimed last week in its defense that rabbits should not be considered as pets anymore but as rich sources of protein and eaten for their “2.5 kilograms of meat.” The government had launched an official “Plan Rabbit” program in 2017, whereby the citizens who are hungry were encouraged to catch and kill the fleeing rabbits and iguanas from farmers burning sugar cane fields.
The people of Venezuela currently have to survive on a diet of rice or corn cakes without any protein and chronic malnourishment among the nation’s children is widespread.
Kind of makes you wonder when, and if, these poor starving folks will rise up in the near future and build some crude guillotines to reward their leaders for their past efforts, as the French did many years ago. Probably not; they will just use their machetes.
Bobby Wilson is a local author and retired attorney.