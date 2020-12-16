Apathy seems to have invaded Green Valley, but we are not alone. In fact, a recent study concluded apathy is often found within retirement communities. Common symptoms of apathy include a lack of caring, interest or enthusiasm. Apathy is a bit like COVID: it’s highly contagious, long-lasting and, at this point, there is no available vaccine.
One common “cure” for apathy is engagement, often in the form of controversy or conflict, but this often results in negative emotions, such as anger, and behaviors such as blaming and criticizing. An example of this can be found in Green Valley, where we’ve experienced much conflict around GVR, resulting in frequent attacks on GVR’s Board of Directors. If we step back and examine this issue honestly, we see that being on GVR’s Board comes with the responsibility of often making tough decisions for the organization. In a divided membership, some will support these decisions whereas others will not. When lack of support turns into anger and criticism, sure, apathy disappears, but at a pretty expensive price, not only in the form of angry feelings, but also in the creation of a toxic environment. The consequences are greatest for those willing to serve us by being on the GVR Board.
There are healthier ways to relieve apathy. COVID makes this more difficult, but GVR still offers Green Valley residents’ extensive engagement and recreation opportunities. Getting involved in one or more of GVR’s many clubs provides a positive cure for apathy, as well as for the stress we have been experiencing through this global COVID pandemic. In addition, apathy symptoms can be reduced by getting involved in the upcoming 2021 GVR Board election. Seek out and support the candidates who hold views reflecting your own. Consider contributing to and/or volunteering on their campaign. If none of the existing candidates appeal to you, consider campaigning for the Board yourself.
But we need to do our homework as we seek out answers to our GVR questions. Double-check what you hear, using factual, reliable sources. Strive to avoid the toxic rhetoric found in the media and used by groups that seem to be always anti-GVR, such as GVR4us. We all need to work to suspend the tendency for quick judgment, and instead, seek out both sides of an issue.
Serving on the GVR Board is not easy; it’s a rigorous and demanding role, without compensation, and it subjects each Director to extensive criticism. And all this is magnified, of course, during COVID. Let’s all consider ways to better support and respect the work of our GVR Board members, staff, and soon our new CEO. If we get involved in a positive light, we can reduce apathy and work together to enhance our GVR community.
Kris Servais, Dave Gamrath, Layne Cook Johnson
The Board of Friends of GVR