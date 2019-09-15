In response to Christine Mitchell’s many questions asking “Doesn’t it bother you?”, I would like to tell you what does bother me (“In My View: T-shirt controversy one thing, behavior another,” Sept. 8).
It bothers me that President Trump only has 4,000 lawsuits pending against him. With a complicit mainstream media, I would have expected a much higher number. Add the fact the Democrats in Congress have completely devoted their time and efforts in this witch hunt and and ignored the “Peoples’s Work,” I would expect the total would exceed 10,000.
It bothers me when any elected or nominated official is accused of sexual assault, it bothers me more when facts and due process are put to the side. The “supposed” payments to Stormy Daniels were made prior to the 2016 election, not while Trump was in office. I know those pesky facts get in your way, especially those by a convicted liar.
It doesn’t bother me that Trump didn’t submit all his tax returns. He has a legal right not to.
It doesn’t bother me that I don’t know every single detail about Trump’s sex life. That’s what the National Enquirer and, apparently, you are for. I didn’t vote for Trump expecting him to achieve sainthood, but I would be satisfied with a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts with North Korea. If Denmark doesn’t want to sell us Greenland, so be it. Russia can just take it.
If Trump wants to get his daily national intelligence report from Putin, I’m not going to get too bothered. However, if he got it from the mainstream media, anyone with a (D) behind their name or the FBI, I would definitely lose some sleep.
What bothers me about parts of the Endangered Species Act is the fact so many jobs (farmers and loggers) have disappeared because of certain aspects of it. Then there are the billions of dollars thrown at it. I guess if there is a good side then it’s because the Dusky Gopher Frog Range survives at an estimated cost of only $102,000 to $34 million. Plus who could pass up the opportunity to know it only costs us $17 million to $36 million annually for the beloved Arkansas Shiner (fish).
Climate change bothers me, after all it’s been changing ever since there has been “climate.” Mother Nature is a formidable opponent, a few more trillions of dollars should put her in her place though.
Of all these bothersome issues, let me tell you what really bothers me most about your concerns. You’ve raised the subject of immigrant families being separated for months on end, some maybe forever. I was married to my husband for 45 years before he a passed on a couple of years ago. For 23 years he was a soldier in the Army and I was there by his side. We have lots of military families who are separated from each other for months and even years. Some are separated by death due to them paying the ultimate sacrifice so people like you can can have the right to vote. They even fought for people in other countries to afford them the same opportunity.
Now I really couldn’t care less who you voted for in 2016, or how you’ll vote in 2020. What bothers me are those who don’t appreciate their service and family separations but are more concerned about those who’s first act upon setting foot on our soil is criminal. It also bothers me that the top priority of some candidates is the prioritizing of their getting free medical care when our own citizens aren’t given the same. Every citizen with a valid I.D. Card should vote.
Well, Christine, I’ve covered some of the issues that bother me. No need for you to bother me with any more of yours.
Judy Allen lives in Green Valley.