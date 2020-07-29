No wonder the former president of the local Republic Party wants to change the horrible current narrative — among other things, his party has allowed the current death toll from COVID-19 in these United States (more than 150,000) to far surpass those killed in the Korean (33,739) and Vietnam (about 58,000) wars as well as those lost in the wars of Iraq, Afghanistan and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11 combined (9,900). Really, this was the same old Republic Party efforts to attempt their old Shibboleths — “Soft on Communism!” “Law and Order!” (See Nixon) “Anarchy!” - to distract us (“Democrat JFK wouldn’t be welcome today,” Page A7, July 26.
Well, OK. Let’s look at “… sixty years after JFK was elected…”
On health care: In November 1960, no American over age 65 had health-care coverage except what they could afford to buy (limited coverage,) excluding pre-existing conditions, with payout limits (for care) from the few private insurance companies. In 1965, LBJ, after his landslide election with an entirely Democrat House and Senate, amended the Social Security Act to add Medicare, changing the face of health care for our grandparents, our parents and now us retired folk. Republic Party stalwart Ronald Reagan opposed Medicare; Republic Party President George H.W. Bush (and the Republic Party since 1965) railed against it, to date, calling it, erroneously, “socialized medicine”; and the Republic Party is always seeking cutbacks and limits to Medicare, since 1965.
In 2018 (latest statistic available), the number of Americans who have some sort of health insurance — including primary care, out-patient care, and hospitalization coverage — is 91.7%. — private insurance covering 67.3* percent of the population, and public insurance covering 34.4 percent of the population. U.S. Census Bureau. {*Note: in 2020 employer health care coverage has been lost to millions of unemployed, so the 67.3% is way lower today}. This is still not the best we can do, compared with every other First World country, if we still qualify. But in 2020, people can now mostly get themselves, their parents, and their children to a health care provider for diagnosis and treatment.
On the economy: In 1992, Democrat Bill Clinton inherited a feeble economy from 12 years of Republic Party presidents. In 2000, Democrat Clinton turned over to Republic President George W. Bush record-high surpluses and record-low poverty rates, the economy boasted the longest economic expansion in history, the lowest unemployment since the early 1970s, and the lowest poverty rates for single mothers, Black Americans, and the aged (Clinton White House Archives).
Republic President Bush (2000-2008) got us into endless, expensive “wars,” and in 2008, the housing crisis, brought about by Republic de-regulation of banking and the worst depression, job and housing losses, etc., since the Great Depression of the 1930s (which, in turn, was inherited by Democrat FDR from Republics Coolidge and Hoover).
In 2008, Democrat Barack Obama inherited this dismal economy from Republic President Bush, and despite overt hostility from the Republic Congress (which famously vowed in 2008 to make sure Obama was not a two-term president), from 2008-2016, the country added jobs every month for almost eight years, home prices bottomed out in 2012, but rose significantly over through 2016, the bull market that began in 2009 was the longest in history through 2016 (CNN Business September 13, 2018).
In 2016, Republic President Donald Trump took over, and he and the Republic Senate handed a huge tax cut to the top 1%. And, look at us now: It is the Republic Party, not Congress et al., which has allowed expanded unemployment benefits and reprieve from eviction to lapse.
We can only hope for a Democrat President and Congress to lead us out of this fiscal nightmare… And God help us in four or eight years if we again have to have a Republic Party president.
Maureen Brooks is a retired attorney. She lives in Green Valley.