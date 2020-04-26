If Anne Frank had possessed the ability to time travel from her hiding place, the Secret Annex in Amsterdam (1942-1944) and observe folks living here, she might have written the following:
Goedemorgen (good morning) denizens of Green Valley,
I see that this is an uncertain, anxious time for you. Cases of coronavirus are going up. Adults have been forced to make big changes in their lives; many are reluctantly working from home; others have lost their jobs and have big worries about feeding their families and paying the bills. Those still at work pray they don’t contract the virus and infect family and friends.
With classrooms shuttered, children are restless as they try to concentrate on classes given on the computer or by their parents. How will their lives be affected by all the schoolwork missed?
As I know from personal experience, questions with no answers give way to fear. May your concerns on whatever level you’re experiencing them, soon come to an end.
To give you a little perspective on your present situation, I invite you to join me in the Secret Annex for a moment or two, where eight people are forced to live hidden in a cramped 800 square feet of space —for no other reason than the fact that we are Jews. Where:
•We cannot talk from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every weekday (except during lunch hour) for fear workers will hear our voices and report us to the authorities.
•We cannot flush our one toilet during this time.
•Food becomes more and more scarce.
•Privacy is practically non-existent.
•We can never take a breath of fresh air.
And so much more
Yet because of our own determination and the courage of our dear non-Jewish helpers who risked their lives to save us, we have survived in these totally inhumane conditions for over two years. We would have continued to do so had not the desire of a few Dutch guilders for betraying Jews ended our confinement in the Secret Annex and a far worse fate awaited us.
Now let’s look at what you have: the ability to communicate with just about everyone via the computer, other electronic devices or phone and send virtual hugs and kisses to those whom you hold dear. You’re free to leave the house and get the basic necessities of life at the pharmacy, grocery store or food bank.
You have the freedom to take a walk, fill your lungs with fresh air and enjoy Green Valley’s beautiful spring weather, which reminds me of carefree days spent playing outside as a schoolgirl in Amsterdam. I hope you’ll take in the wondrous site of wildflowers blooming or even plant a few seeds in your own garden. Maybe you’ll take a bike ride to clear your head, surrounded by the ever-changing mountains and other wonders of nature. As I wrote in my diary, “…I firmly believe that nature brings solace in all troubles.”
Many of you will find another way to make money with a different job if it comes to that. Others have the resources and spirit of giving to help those in need.
All things considered, what most of you are experiencing is a major disruption in your lives, one that could be very stressful in many different ways; but, medical discoveries will hopefully bring a halt to this pandemic before long and prevent it in the future. My fervent prayer is that one day you will again be together in unity, as sung in the beautiful Hebraic melody Hine Ma Tov.
I hope that reading my thoughts gives you a feeling of gratitude for your many blessings, renewed energy and hope for a better future. As I wrote in my diary, “If I look up into the heavens, I think that everything will change for the better…and peace and tranquility will return again.”
With my best wishes and faith in a better tomorrow for you,
Anne
Barbara Russek, a freelance writer in Tucson, welcomes comments at Babette2@comcast.net.