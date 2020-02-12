The impeachment ordeal is over and its details will soon fade. But if you still yearn for an occasional "Trump fix," you are in luck. According to Goodreads, roughly 265 books about President Trump have been published over the years, with a huge step-up after he was elected president.
The latest major work, and certainly among the best, is "A Very Stable Genius" by two Washington Post stalwarts, Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig. It's a doozy, and difficult to put down.
The book's title is a phrase Mr. Trump often uses to describe himself: He is a super savvy guy and a great and brilliant president, second only to George Washington.
Before taking on a non-fiction book, such as "Stable Genius," I often turn to the back pages — particularly the index. Sort of like the old days when I looked at a road map to get a general idea of what lay ahead.
One of the index headings is labeled "Trump characteristics." I'll cite a few:
"Abuse of subordinates"; "Alignment with authoritarian leaders"; "Belief that he is above the law"; "Childishness"; "Hunger for praise and recognition"; "Insecurity"; "Lying"; "Paranoia"; "Rages"; "Reading difficulty"; "Unwillingness to take responsibility"; "Solipsism."
I wasn't quite sure what "solipsism" meant, so I looked it up. In my rough translation, it means that someone is pretty darn sure that he is right about virtually everything. Fair enough. Trump fans as well as Trump haters would agree that his ego is truly massive.
But another heading also intrigued me: "Ignorance." That's a heavy accusation, at least when applied to the nation's chief executive and commander in chief.
Intrigued, I looked for evidence of ignorance in the book, and one incident in particular blew me away. On an official trip to Asia, Air Force One touched down in Hawaii for refueling and to give the dignitaries a break in a long journey.
John Kelly, a retired four-star general who was then Trump's chief of staff, suggested that the president visit the Pearl Harbor National Memorial that stands in the harbor above the sunken battleship Arizona, where more than a thousand American sailors are entombed.
On the way to the memorial, the president pulled Kelly aside. "Hey, John, what's this all about? What is this tour of?" At this point — page 169 — I put the book down for a moment. Those of you who have read my occasional Green Valley News columns over the years know that I am not a fan of Donald Trump. I've gone after him many times, beginning in August 2015.
I believe that Trump is incompetent, dishonest and self-dealing. But to be so ignorant of basic American history and traditional American values that he did not fully understand the meaning of "Pearl Harbor" was a knock-out punch. One of many in its 465 pages.
"A Very Stable Genius" is the well-documented resume of Donald Trump's first two and half years in office. But, in a sense, it is a Cliffs Notes sort of thing. It reviews dozens of incidents regarding the president, most of which we have been at least somewhat familiar with from news reports — tales of presidential ignorance and boorish behavior and self-dealing while gaslighting the public.
The book also turns the spotlight on how much Trump admires strong men and undemocratic authoritarians around the world, particularly Russia’s Vladimir Putin, who is as canny as he is brutal. And it parses many of Trump's presidential lies and distortions, which are more than 16,000, according to the Washington Post's tally.
In a sense, it's old news wrapped up in one package. But to me, "Stable Genius" suggests a question much larger than Trump. Is it possible that the Trump presidency is the product of a political system so hyped with banalities and Twitter feeds and political correctness that it no longer works well? If there were an apolitical Eisenhower around today, would he be nominated by either party?
I write this a few hours after the United States Senate found Donald Trump to be not guilty of the impeachment charges voted by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives. Both the House and Senate decisions were essentially party-line votes.
But the words of Sen. Mitt Romney, the only Republican who voted "guilty," still echo. "The allegations made in the articles of impeachment are very serious," Romney said.
"As a senator-juror, I swore an oath, before God, to exercise 'impartial justice.' I am a profoundly religious person. I take an oath before God as enormously consequential. I knew from the outset that being tasked with judging the president, the leader of my own party, would be the most difficult decision I have ever faced. I was not wrong."
Romney got it right. Though I am not very religious, I believe that an oath is a profoundly serious matter. Years ago I greatly annoyed my Democratic friends when Bill Clinton faced impeachment. "Sure, he lied," my friends would say, "but it was only about sex."
Yes, I would say. But he lied under oath. For that, he deserved to be impeached.My friends would respond, "Moore, that's so [bleeping] old fashioned."
Maybe. But a reading of “A Very Stable Genius" ought to remind everyone, Democrat, Republican or independent, that old-fashioned virtues must not go out of date. And God bless Mitt Romney.
Mike Moore is a former newspaper and magazine editor who lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at m-moore@socket.net.