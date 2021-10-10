Is America a racist country? This is the question that is being asked more and more, with many loud voices ready with a quick answer in the affirmative.
Yet, the facts, along with some common sense, lead to a far different conclusion. We are not a racist country-either systemically or in the hearts of the vast majority of Americans.
Recent voting laws passed by some state legislatures do not discriminate against any race. It would be nice if those who cry racism in response to Georgia’s election laws could explain why, regardless of economic circumstances, a resident of that state who wants to vote can’t manage to do so during three weeks of early voting and mail-in ballots available to anyone without needing a reason.
There are more opportunities to vote on more days in Georgia than in many states controlled by Democrats, such as New York and Delaware.
Also being promoted today is an absurd notion that the Revolutionary War was fought to preserve slavery. Even well into the war, the British continued to be hopeful that a negotiated settlement with the colonies was possible. So it’s inconceivable that they would have imposed an end to slavery. It was not abolished in England until 1807.
Stark contradiction
It was no secret that slavery was a stark contradiction to the Declaration of Independence’s powerful words that “all men are created equal.” Yet those words set the marker and many worked to end the barbaric practice from the beginning of the republic and for the next 87 years until the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the 13th Amendment in 1865.
Many American whites gave their lives during those years and thousands died in the Civil War for the cause of ending slavery.
The loud voices would have you believe that slavery was unique to America and exclusively whites enslaving blacks. But sadly, it existed in all parts of the world and among all races, including Africans and Native Americans, throughout history, long before whites came to this continent.
This is not a racist country simply because some racism exists. Is this a lawless country because laws are broken? People commit murder, robbery and rape every day in a country of 300 million. Does that mean that we are all guilty of systemic lawlessness?
Believe your own eyes
We can see examples nearly every day of people of different races cooperating, working together, doing business together and treating each other with kindness and respect. Are we going to believe our own eyes or only the extreme examples we see on television?
And are we supposed to believe that all whites are closet racists and white supremacists—unless we go along with the political agenda of the Black Lives Matter movement, which goes far beyond its namesake slogan? The movement’s agenda includes guaranteed income from the government and other radical concepts that would turn America into a socialist country.
It should be obvious to fair-minded Americans that most of us are not racist and we shouldn’t let those with a political agenda tell us what’s in our own hearts and minds.