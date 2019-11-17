When I was in college many years ago working on my Master’s in Public Administration, I had a professor who was a Mormon. He said something that has stuck with me until today. He was referring to his grading policy and he said, “If I am to err, let me err on the side of mercy.”
Where is the mercy in the criminal justice system in Arizona? It is not to be found. It would be more telling to place the phrase “The Prison State” on Arizona license plates rather than the Grand Canyon State. The zealots who have run Arizona for so long have let “their tough on crime” philosophy create a situation of irrational insanity. The ordinary citizen can get away with nothing, but the rich elites who rule us can rape and murder millions via endless wars with impunity.
I read with a heavy heart the tough sentence that was doled out to Alex Bondy for the deaths of two drivers in a car accident (“Can’t change it,” Page A1, Nov. 13).
Did Alex Bondy set out that morning to kill the Cohens? Did he stalk them and follow them with his car then drive over them? No, he didn’t. He got in his car distraught and suicidal, drove outside of the speed limit and got into a car accident. It was an accident and tragedy. But the holier-than-thou prosecutor had to criminalize this accident and prosecute him for murder. This young man has endured physical abuse from his father and drug addiction due to his mother. His life has been horrible and the state of Arizona is going to make it even more horrible.
This young man should do time for his mistakes but not 20 years. Mandatory sentences did this to this young man. We should have the prisoners in the torture chambers they call “correctional institutions” make the state license plate say: Arizona, “The Prison State.”
Karen Levy lives in Green Valley.