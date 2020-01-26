I was a school teacher. High school English. I liked students. And they liked me. Although I taught several courses during my career, the one I most enjoyed was English literature. I liked the poets, especially the Romantics and the Victorians. Their themes were adult, universal, and vital, and I thought they applied to the modern world. But now I wonder whether they were appropriate for teens who were so many years from adult experiences and adult wisdom.
I think Matthew Arnold’s “Dover Beach” is a love poem, and I taught it as such. He is dismayed that the “Sea of Faith” has disappeared, that our world has lost joy and love and light, and that there is neither “certitude, nor peace nor help for pain.” He laments the “confused alarms of struggle…where ignorant armies clash…” His solution, if that’s the word I want, is a plea: “Ah, love, let us be true to one another.” All we can really count on is us and our bond with each other.
I taught that poem with a healthy dash of emotion. And now, many years later, I wonder whether the students “got it.” What do they know about a real and sustaining love in the face of all the world’s ills? They’re just rookies with so little experience to draw on. Was that concept way over their heads?
I also read with them several poems by William Wordsworth, a lover, even a worshiper, of Nature. He writes that if we allow Nature into our lives, she can be a healer when we’re “in lonely rooms, mid the din of towns and cities.” When “evil tongues, rash judgments, and the sneers of selfish men” assail us, we can seek her to observe the peace and joy she offers, she who “never did betray the heart that loved her.” In truth, he writes, Nature can provide succor and solace to us in times of great stress.
Wait a minute! Teens don’t know the loneliness of cities. For the most part, they haven’t had to endure evil tongues. Are Nature and Wordsworth too far removed from their experience? Was I teaching what I wanted to teach rather than what teens needed to know?
I loved teaching Tennyson’s “Ulysses.” Indulge me for a moment while I give you some background to the poem. Ulysses was a victor in the Trojan War, revered by his peers. Why, he even consorted with the gods (“the great Achilles whom we knew”). On the odyssey back to his home (the island of Ithaca) and his faithful wife Penelope, he endured all the many terrors and perils that you’ve read about. What an exciting life! And now the poem begins. He’s home. What’s he to do now? Merely rule over a placid people? No! No! That’s not him! He can’t quit. He needs more adventure. He believes that, even as an old man, “some work of noble note may yet be done…” He and his mates are old “but strong in will/To strive, to seek, to find, and not to yield.” Powerful stuff. He will not yield to age.
But, oh dear, this is about an old man! Teens haven’t a clue about the yearnings of the aged. So, should high school teachers abandon teaching what’s beyond the ken of teens and teach only what’s relevant to their minds and experiences? Did I miss the boat for all those decades?
Mike Dant is a retired high school English teacher. He can be reached at msdant38@cox.net.