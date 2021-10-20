The Green Valley News printed a column by Jim Cleary in which he claimed that America wasn’t a racist country (“America and most Americans are not racist,” Page A6, Oct. 10). I would have to disagree with that statement and assert that America is basically a racist country and that we are all racist to some extent. The trick is to be aware of our racist attitudes and try to do better.
Those usually unconscious attitudes effect where we live, who we marry, how we vote, where we work, where we attend school, where we go and how we see the world. Of course, I include myself as harboring some racist feelings. I am a white male and grew up in a white suburb, went to a 100% white high school in the South and am now living in the lily-white city of Green Valley, Arizona.
Yet when I look back on the history of this country there is no doubt in my mind that racism has been tightly woven into our core. From the first slaves that were brought to this country in 1619 to the ratification of our Constitution in 1788, in which slaves were three-fifths of a person to the Jim Crow laws after Reconstruction to the desegregation efforts of the 1960s right up to Donald Trump courting racist groups such as The Proud Boys and demonizing Black Lives Matter.
When Mr. Cleary criticized Black Lives Matter for advocating a guaranteed income I almost thought he was going to bring up the “welfare Cadillac” myth of the ’60s. There is no reason that anybody should have to be living on the street because they have fallen on hard times. The chronically ill should be offered help. People who cannot work because they are taking care of a relative or a friend who is sick need a guaranteed income. Decades of disinvestment in Black communities have created pockets of poverty. The racial wealth gap is accelerating as housing values have decreased in these neighborhoods.
I just wonder what would happen if the shoe was on the other foot. What if whites had been brought to Africa and enslaved? What if, over 400 years, they clawed their way to full citizenship but still had to deal with bigotry and racism. What if Black policemen got away time and time again with brutalizing and killing white Americans and these same policemen were being found innocent in Black courts run by Black judges. Do you think whites might start a group called White Lives Matter? Do you think they may look suspiciously at a change in voting rules?
Lastly, Mr. Cleary feared that “radical” concepts like a guaranteed income would turn America into a socialist country. Unfortunately, it already is —only its tax breaks and socialism for the rich and capitalism for the poor. So let’s not fool ourselves. America is still a racist society and will be far into the future. But we can all try to check our racism at the door and try to show some compassion for our fellow humans.