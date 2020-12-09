As we draw nearer to the end of 2020, lots of people are cheering. This has been one of those years when we look back and think, “Yuck.”
But don’t get in such a hurry for the end of this rotten year that you forget that there is a big holiday coming. And don’t think that you have the right to skip Christmas just because you’ve had a rotten year. Lots of people have had a rotten year.
The important thing is to finish out the year on a good note! Christmas doesn’t have to be just another pain in the neck while you wait for 2020 to be over! Christmas is…well…Christmas, and it should be treated like the wonderful, spiritual, loving holiday that it is when you do it right.
But if you’re having a hard time finding the Christmas spirit, here are a few suggestions for getting your mind off all the garbage of this rotten year. Believe it or not, there are things to look forward to, even before Jan. 1.
#1: Find some little kids and talk to them about Christmas. Ask them questions and listen to their stories. Their enthusiasm will infect you. You’ve probably been infected plenty this year, so getting infected with enthusiasm will be a nice change.
#2: Dust off your baking pans and bake Christmas cookies! Nothing makes you feel better than Christmas cookies (unless it’s Christmas candy or cake or pie). If you don’t want to eat them, give them away. And if they don’t like the kind you give them, they can re-gift! You feel good, they feel good, and whoever winds up with the cookies feels good! What a great way to kick 2020 to the curb!
#3: Volunteer to ring The Salvation Army bells. I know what you are thinking, “There’s no way I’m going to stand out in the cold and ring that stupid bell and have people give me dirty looks.” But if you’re thinking that, you need new thinking. Instead, think about all the people The Salvation Army helps. Think that these people have had a rotten year too. Think that maybe…just maybe…you might not hate it. You might actually enjoy it. You might meet some really super-nice people who are having a good time. And for that short time, you might forget about how rotten your year was.
#4: Go to church. This is a good idea any time, but especially at Christmas, because little kids are dressing up like shepherds and angels and telling the Christmas story. Preachers are figuring out fresh, new ways to tell the Christmas story. Other preachers are telling the same old beautiful story that you never get tired of. For Christians, this is the heart of Christmas, and it will make any rotten year a little less rotten.
#5: Watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Charlie Brown always had a rotten year. It was rotten in the spring when the kite-eating tree ate his kite. It was rotten in the summer when he got slammed by a line drive, and it was rotten in the fall when Lucy held the football and he tried to kick it. But at Christmas, Charlie Brown came out OK, because he figured out what Christmas was all about. (See #4.)
So if you, like many, have had a rotten year, don’t just sit there and let it get rottener!
Who knows what 2021 is going to bring? Besides, if you can enjoy Christmas after a year like this, you win!
Christy Fredrickson is a freelance writer.