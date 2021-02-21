Annual GVR Board elections are here, and once again there are more candidates than there are open seats on the Board; there are candidates from two “parties" as well as independent candidates. Several board members have resigned since the last election which means the GVR Board now has members who failed to win election but now serve as “successor” board members. In fact, we now have successors to successors, which has led the GVR Board to embrace politics and disunity in the hope of see-sawing control between the two “parties.” This is no way to run a multi-million dollar corporation whose welfare is vital to nearly every homeowner in Green Valley as well as the surrounding community in general.
Unfortunately, GVR’s Articles of Incorporation are the source of GVR’s chronic governance woes. The pool of eligible GVR board members is strictly limited to owners of GVR properties in good standing, which is the only qualification required to serve on the GVR Board. There is no limit to the number of candidates who may run and any GVR member may apply to do so. Candidates now simply fill out an application online and promote themselves and their qualifications directly to the membership. GVR members are responsible for vetting candidates on their own.
GVR’s Corporate Policy Manual does allow for the Nominations Committee to screen candidates, and that was done once, in 2017, when nearly 20 applicants filed to run for four seats on the GVR Board. Because the process lacked established standards and transparency, GVR membership, understandably, expressed dismay at the mishandled process. Therefore, it has not been attempted since.
I urge the next GVR Board to direct its next Nominations Committee to implement a comprehensive plan to improve next year’s GVR Board elections. At the very least, voting members deserve to have accurate, impartial, and consistent information about every candidate who has applied for the job of helping to oversee GVR’s multi-million dollar operation. The candidate application process should be more like a standard job application, in which each candidate provides his or her qualifications to serve on the board along with a certification that the information provided is “true to the best of the candidate’s knowledge.” A signed job application typically gives the hiring staff permission to verify the claims on the application.
The Nominations Committee should not handle the screening itself, but rather develop the process for evaluating service providers who routinely conduct such impartial screenings, and then request proposals from them. The selected service provider could conduct the applicant screenings and present its findings to the Nominations Committee which, in turn, would present the information to the GVR membership. In this way every GVR household would have accurate, impartial, and consistent information about each candidate to make its choices and no candidate need be prevented from running or serving due to the results of the applicant’s background check. GVR Board applicants who do not like or agree with their independent evaluations could be given an opportunity to appeal or explain the evaluation or to withdraw from candidacy.
GVR Board applicants who do not wish to have their qualifications examined in this way need not apply.
David Messick is a former GVR board member.