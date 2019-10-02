What does it mean to “Love thy neighbor?”
Yesterday, I saw a perfect example of what that means and I thought I would share that with your readers in the hopes some edification might come from the experience.
It was about 7 a.m. and I was chewing the fat with my neighbor across the street with my service dog, Mikey, when we noticed another neighbor walking her three little dogs.
I recently memorized their name so I called out to her anticipating a “good morning” hello and smile. She replied happily and went on her way around the corner. Within seconds, she came back running and screaming for her life. She was being chased by a pit bull off its leash in full kill hunting mode. I’m not sure the readers understand what that looks like but imagine a coyote chasing a rabbit completely focused on killing it and you will get the idea.
She ran for her life and for the safety of her pets and stopped in my driveway across from me and my neighbor. It seemed surreal. like it wasn’t happening, but this dog was killing this sweet little dog right in front of all of us with no regard to anything but the task at hand.
As the lady screamed in panic, my neighbor sprung into action like a true action hero and grabbed the pit bull that did have a collar but no tags and proceeded to karate chop with three or four devastating blows that did not release that little dog from its grip.
Finally, he kicked it with all his might and the dog released the animal from its jaws. He pulled the pit bull away from the three dogs, giving her enough time to run up the street to the safety of her home.
At that moment, the pit bull turned its attention to me and my service dog, who has been trained to be non-confrontational. Luckily, his daddy didn’t have the same training and I was able to scare the pit bull with my big mean gestures and words that are not appropriate to print in the paper.
Soon, Sahuarita’s finest came along in three squad cars and trapped the animal and saved our neighborhood from this animal.
What would you do?
Would you put your life and safety on the line for someone you don’t know who desperately needs you. That is what our law enforcement do every day and do not ask for thanks for doing it. That is what this man did, and to me he is a true hero.
Dan Jacobson and his service dog, Mikey, live in Sahuarita.