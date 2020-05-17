The concept of populism has been around for a very long time. It is imbedded in governmental and socio-economic history. Phases include older elements like urbanization and industrialization. It initially started as an agrarian revolt. More current examples include the Reagan Revolution and Tea Party mandates. Over time, the format has transcended into current challenges posed by globalization, growing wealth disparities, and massive immigration.
Historically, populism has taken several forms which bridge a broad range of issues. Protests are the common thread encompassing a powerful appeal. A significant amount of dissatisfaction has been directed at the Coastal Elite comprising the banking, production, and distribution industries. Individuals affected include those those engaged in routine work such as manufacturing, retail sales and clerical tasks, all of which can be replaced by automation.
Further, the negative impact of the Great Recession, and for several years thereafter, created a significant erosion of spending power for the middle class as income went to the upper 10 percent. It thus amplified economic inequality, and concentration of political power. This has heightened frustration towards mainstream political parties.
The question becomes, is it possible that populism will direct the countries future through significant political reform or probe the depths of demagoguery.
In 2016, when Donald Trump was running for office, he championed many things designed to appeal to disenfranchised Americans. Election promises included building a wall, banning Muslims, bringing manufacturing jobs back, imposing tariffs, withdrawing from the North American Free Trade Agreement and the Transpacific Partnership (China and Mexico related), cutting taxes and fighting terrorists.
His tenure has proved otherwise as his policies run counter to his followers’ expectations. Our current national administration sadly adheres to the demagoguery format which promotes fear, continual division of the populace and infringement on individual rights.
Trump’s form of populism is characterized as:
•Anti-Establishment
•Anti-Illegal Immigration
•Anti-Free Trade
The Administration’s concentration of power runs counter to his anti-establishment policy. The most blatant being the concentration of federal judgeships nationally. Further stacking of the deck occurred with the tax cut, when his followers expected to benefit greatly, but it mainly enhanced the elite.
The final two elements of Trump’s populism, immigration and trade, face many challenges as they establish the framework for isolationism. Historically this has proved to be an abject failure.
The coronavirus pandemic has undermined the economic underpinnings of the world. In the United States we are in the midst of a recession. Fiscal and monetary policies must be applied judicially. The long-term path forward will necessitate increased international trade, including the modification or elimination of tariffs, and revised migration policies. Economic history has shown very positive growth results when trade and migration are in our arsenal.
G.P. Lungstrum and his wife, Mary, moved to Green Valley in 2006. He graduated from San Francisco State University with a master’s degree in economics. He retired in 2004 from the State of Nevada Employment Security Department as an economist.