At George Floyd’s funeral service on June 9, 2020, Baptist minister Rev. Steve Wells challenged white churches:
“At my church it is easy to not talk about racism... but not talking and not acting is the path to destruction.... We are better than we used to be, but we are not as good as we ought to be, and that is not good enough. You have to take up the work of racial justice and ask: What am I going to do about it.”
Fifty-seven years ago on April 16, 1963, another Baptist minister, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., wrote to “My dear fellow clergy.” In his “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” King answers his fellow clergy, who were critical of his marches in Birmingham, with an appeal to “moral law” or the “law of God.” He writes: “I am in Birmingham because injustice is here... just as the Apostle Paul left his village of Tarsus and carried the gospel of Jesus Christ to the far corners of the Greco-Roman world.” King reminded his fellow clergy that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Some Sahuarita and Green Valley faith leaders may have already taken up the challenge from the Revs. King and Wells to address the persistence of racism with their congregations. If you are looking for a way to begin this conversation in your faith community, Bible study group, and or other community organization, we would like to propose:
“The Letter from a Birmingham Jail Challenge”
The congregation or community:
1. Reads and discusses the letter. What lessons or insights apply to our times today?
2. Develops ideas for creating more equitable, respectful, and just race relations and policies in our community and nation.
3. Makes available to the public a congregational action plan outlining actions for contributing to eliminating systemic racism in our community and country.
This important conversation is long overdue in our communities. After the urban riots in the late ’60s, Lyndon Johnson established a commission to make recommendations for improving racial justice in America. The Kerner Commission, in its 1968 report, concluded: “What white Americans have never fully understood — but what the ‘Negro’ can never forget —is that white society is deeply implicated in the ghetto. White institutions created it, white institutions maintain it, and white society condones it.” The Commission called for “great and sustained national efforts, not only to combat racism but also to greatly expand social programs, including those programs that would improve unemployment, low wages, poverty, inferior education and training, lack of health care, and bad or nonexistent housing.
These programs will require unprecedented levels of funding.”
Unfortunately, the Kerner Commission recommendations 50 years ago proved to be unsustainable. Today, we face similar racial justice challenges. In 2018 the Eisenhower Foundation published “Healing Our Divided Society: Investing in America Fifty Years After the Kerner Report,” edited by Fred Harris and Alan Curtis. In their report the Eisenhower Foundation concludes: “Following the Kerner Report, America made progress on virtually every aspect of race and poverty for nearly ten years. Then, with burgeoning globalization, increasing automation, conservative political change, and eventually unfriendly Supreme Court decisions, progress was slowed or stopped and, binally, reversed.” Incredibly, the objective realities of racism for people of color have actually worsened after 40 years of virtual neglect.
Given our all to familiar history of race relations in America, it is always difbicult starting this conversation and seeking lasting solutions. However, as Reverend Wells reminds us: “At my church it is easy to not talk about racism... but not talking and not acting is the path to destruction.” We believe just such a conversation, especially from the moral voices of our community, is necessary in order to create an America “with freedom and justice for all.”
Fred Ginocchio, Cynthia Dean and Barbara Lemmon are Green Valley residents.