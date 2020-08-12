In September 2019, Sharon and I reached out to you for your support for a fundraiser called “Jiffy Pays it Forward.”
You will remember that Jiffy is my guide dog and she needed very serious surgery, and while she came through it with flying colors, we were without her for over two months. Though we were never asked to contribute any funding for Jiffy’s care and surgery, we wanted to do what we could to in some small way replace some of the funding from the Guiding Eyes for the Blind Hockmeyer Vet fund that was used for her medical care.
Sharon and I set a goal of raising $10,000 to help in some small way to do our part to assure that these funds would continue to be available to help someone else finding themselves in a similar situation.
Because of your generosity we surpassed our goal. At this point we have raised over $11,400. We send our sincere thanks to all of you as individuals who helped us reach our goal. We also send a special thanks to the Green Valley/La Canoa Lions club who has supported Guiding Eyes over the past 13 years.
As a person who is blind, during these difficult times Jiffy continues to provide me with the freedom to travel independently through our community. All of us who share our lives with our pets can count our blessings for the love and joy they bring to our lives. We look forward to visiting with so many of you on our walks.
Dick Pomo and Jiffy live in Green Valley.