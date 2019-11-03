Do I have this right? The Democrats want to impeach President Trump? Assuming that their efforts are successful, it seems to me that by proxy they would be impeaching a thriving economy and a 3.6 percent unemployment rate. How about the best employment numbers across the board for every minority in the history of the country. Then there are wage increases averaging 3 percent over the last three years. Oh, almost forgot lower taxes. Then there are much better trade deals in the works with virtually all our trading partners, a rocking stock market, ISIS is done, NATO is paying up and it goes on and on.
By contrast the Democrats are offering “Medicare for All” for a mere $59 trillion over 10 years. Free health care for illegal immigrants. “The Green New Deal” for who knows how many trillions of dollars, they sure don’t. Oh yes, free college education for what, another 5 or 6 trillion, again the Dems have no idea.
I was born at night but it wasn’t last night. I know which side my bread is buttered on. I did not just fall off the turnip truck. I can’t think of anymore useful quips so I’ll just say good luck with that agenda and I’m pretty sure the majority of the American people are not that stupid.
Ron Ellis, Green Valley