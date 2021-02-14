The Constitution “trumps” everything, and I commend to Mike Moore the entirety of the House impeachment team arguments and exhibits about why impeachment is proper, legally, and was set up for exactly this situation (“Dems and Demos,” Feb. 10).
Jamie Raskin was right — there is no “January exception” for impeachment, and the future of our country depends on voters being able to trust that their choices are honored.
The precedent of the Chief Executive unilaterally deciding, with no evidence whatsoever, that his/her wishes trump a legitimate count is frightening and must be quashed, immediately.
Maureen Brooks, Green Valley