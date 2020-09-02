I am sure I am not alone in my reaction to the local Republican Party planning a mock funeral Friday, but I think we have to ask ourselves what they hope to accomplish by this? Like their “great leader,” they crave attention and confrontation so the best reaction is to ignore them.
My first inclination was to show up with a sign and a show of solidarity but like the toddler-in-chief that they are supporting, they crave attention and it will only encourage them if we give it any attention at all. So I would encourage my fellow Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans and Independents that are outraged by everything that has gone on in the last four years to work toward ending this travesty of a presidency by voting and helping to get each other to the polls this November.
Let’s leave the toddlers in the corner and ignore them and maybe they will learn to act like adults someday soon.
Jerry Harris, Green Valley