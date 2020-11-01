I choose healthful foods. You have a limited diet. He is picky.
I fudge. You dissemble. He is a bald-faced liar.
I am slender. You are thinnish. He is all skin and bones.
I am fiscally prudent. You count your pennies. He is a skinflint.
I put on a few extra pounds. You are Santa jolly. He is obese.
I have idiosyncrasies. You have faults. He is just nutty.
I have a manly aroma. You have a body odor. He reeks.
I have a classic wardrobe. Your clothes are past the due date. He is so last-century.
I adjust my speed to the traffic. You exceed the speed limit. He is a lead foot.
I have carefully considered views. Your sources are limited. He bends with the wind.
I am a careful writer. You might consider an editor. He types words.
I adjust in the middle of my golf swing. Your swing is inconsistent. He flails.
I believe in a sound immigration policy. You would increase quotas. He would open the border.
I drink heartily. You get tipsy. He gets sloshed.
I am conservative. You are set in your ways. He is hidebound.
I challenge opinions. You step on toes. He hurls insults.
I believe in a sound immigration policy. You would reduce quotas. He would build a wall.
I am open to fresh ideas. You are a leftist liberal. He is a flaming socialist.
I have a wide circle of friends. You have dalliances. He is promiscuous.
I dream of how things could be. You may be unrealistic. He is in lala land.
I walk confidently. You stride with your chin up. He struts with his nose in the air.
I disapprove. You dislike. He hates.
Mike Dant, Green Valley