I continue to hope, as I’m sure you also do, that President Trump might make the following speech to America:
Hello, everyone. The United States of America, like many other countries, is battling a terrible enemy, COVID-19. So far, some 170,000 of our citizens have fallen victim to this terrible virus in the United States. Many millions more have been infected. The medical field around the world is working hard to develop a vaccine or other possible treatment. Their progress has been less than encouraging, but there’s still a great deal more to do. Our public health officials have told us that, until we have a safe vaccine and/or treatment, we need to wear face masks, practice sensible social distancing, and wash our hands frequently.
We need to come together as a country right now. This is not about Republican or Democrat. This is not about conservative or liberal. This is about returning to the way of life we had before COVID-19: the good company of family and friends, attending Little League games, sending our children back to school, and all of us, including and especially the most vulnerable, feeling confident that we can begin again to live a normal life. This is about getting everyone back to work and getting our economy going again.
I have finally come to realize that I have been wrong about masks. I now personally urge you to wear a face mask when you cannot practice social distancing. It is very important for you, for your loved ones, and for your fellow citizens. I encourage you to join me in doing what we can to put this crisis behind us.
If you will do that, we can and we will defeat COVID-19.
Thank you, and be sure to vote for me on November 3rd. (The President puts on his own face mask.)
Terris N. Teale, Green Valley