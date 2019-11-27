The climate is changing. We finally agree on that. The Shumways’ opinion article referred to a website “Friends of Science Society” (“Base climate decisions on data,” Page A7, Nov. 20). Upon inspection, I suspect it may really be a friends of fossil fuels society. The scientific models that project the path of weather are invaluable to us.
I will trust NASA. You know, the smart people with all the satellites. Go to Climate.nasa.gov. Then click on “Facts” at the top. The evidence is there. The sun isn’t hotter. Humans are causing climate change. We need to believe it and stop it.
Ray Omdahl, Green Valley