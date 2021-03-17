Dale Miller, I am in the same boat as you re: the 2021 dues (“What’s due,” March 14). I sent my dues as follows: 2021 dues paid MINUS 50% of 2020 dues because we were locked out for actually 75% of 2020.
GVR cashed my check with “paid in full” on the memo line. I sent GVR a letter with my check explaining how I came up with that dollar figure. I listed every club we belong to plus the two pools we use a lot.
GVR has never even bothered to contact me to ask why, and now I get a bill on March 1 with late fees of $40 plus $20. The $40 fee was never sent to me, the $20 fee is dated March 31! The Board of Directors doesn’t even respond to my emails. Not sure if I can take this to the state Attorney General.
Lynn Primo, Green Valley