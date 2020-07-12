Your July 8 opinion cartoon has finally made me cancel my subscription (Trump and his niece’s book).
The virus has been an ever-changing news story from Democrats saying all is well, go to China Town and celebrate to Trump praising the now-discredited charts. Trump did not send its patients to nursing homes (Gov. Cuomo) where over 6,400 elderly and disabled have died (saving New York State over $150 million a year in Medicaid costs).
Does anyone seriously think the economy would not be purring along without the virus? Even now, my wife’s 401k is back to January levels (I wish we had more in it). We gained over 450,000 new manufacturing jobs in Trump’s first two years. Lost over 300,000 “net” manufacturing jobs under Obama/Biden. Unrest is fomented by Socialist regimes to take power. Nazi Germany was Socialist, over 11 million non-combatants killed. The USSR was Socialist, over 100 million killed in gulags and other places, including 20 million killed in the name of “political correctness” (WSJ, July 9, 2020). Over 6,500 killed by the Venezuela Socialist government forces in 2017-19. Watch something besides CNN, MSNBC, ABC News, etc. to get both sides, not just liberal propaganda.
Rick White, Green Valley