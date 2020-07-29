I live on the old Canoa Hills golf course and was unhappy when it closed. Now I live on the Pima County Canoa Trails Park.
I wish to compliment both Pima County and KE&G Construction for the outstanding conversion from defunct golf course to an extremely attractive walking park. There are plenty of other golf courses remaining in our area but only one nearby walking park with miles of trails away from vehicle traffic.
Nearly all of the construction materials have been removed now and I believe the park will prove an asset over time and I am very pleased to forward my “well done” to all concerned.
Tom Weeks, Green Valley