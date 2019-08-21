In response to the recent letter regarding “The Trump Effect,” I wanted to inform you of my similar situation.
The other day while at Walmart I saw a man wearing an “I Apologize for my Whiteness” t-shirt. Panic ensued on my part as I realized I had forgot to wear mine. I asked the Hispanic checker as to what I should do and she responded “No hablo inglés.” I asked the customer behind me in line as to what I should do. He said, “Don’t ask me because I’m a racist, as I voted for Trump.”
After I responded in kind, we felt our own neck pulses. To alleviate the anxiety level we decided the only thing to do was go to the American Legion and have a drink.
It’s going to be a long election year...
Judy Allen, Green Valley