To critique Mr. Jim Stone’s ranting that JFK would not be welcome today, please note the following: If JFK were to run against Trump, he would win all 50 states. Democrats have not lost their way as Stone puts it (“Democrat JFK wouldn’t be welcome today,” Page A7, July 26).
Stone says Democrats encourage lawlessness. I do not.
Democrats advocate for illegal immigrants. I do not.
Encourage human trafficking and the illegal drug trade. I do not.
Democrats are emptying prisons and appease violent, destructive anarchists. I do not.
Democrats’ reckless policies are escalating violent crime from coast to coast. I have no such policies and do not support such.
Democrats are in line with the policies of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. I am not.
I was a staunch Republican until Dick Cheney talked George W. Bush into invading Iraq. I still have my draft cards and did not claim to have bone spurs and I served in Vietnam. I am now a Democrat and there are many more like me.
For Stone to accuse us of Trump’s policies and crimes is disgusting. Your leader lies so you lie, is that loyalty or stupidity. And who loves the Communists Putin, Xi and Kim Jong Un? Trump should resign and save Republicans the embarrassment of voting Republican.
Wil Wiemer, Green Valley