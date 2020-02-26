I share the views Gail Vanderhoof wrote in Sunday’s article: $40 million to make Green Valley great!
I have been listening to those seniors who have fears! They are trying to balance ever increases medical and living expenses.
I know some are not aware that GVR has the power to put a lien on their home if dues are not paid. Many are not even physically able to participate in the activities offered by GVR.
I have attend two candidate’s programs. I voiced my concerns, however I feel The Friends of GVR are so focused on making Green Valley a premier destination the concerns for the aging citizens are not being heard.
I ask that we vote for those who will help be advocates for those in need. One idea is to challenge the board to change the state policy that would give those in need the option to opt out of GVR or let the people who opt in pay a higher fee.
I hope others can join me by becoming advocates for those in need.
I feel this 2020 election is vital for our community. Cast your vote for Kathi Bachelor, Lenore Bell, Mark Kelly, and Dale Sprinkle.
Bette Mulley, Green Valley