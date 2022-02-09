R.B. Robinson suggests Hudbay Minerals will bring hundreds of jobs to the Santa Rita area (“Support the mine,” Feb. 2). In fact, Hudbay (along with the rest of the world) is exploring the use of robots where ever possible, e.g. self-driving huge mining shovels, hauling trucks, rotary blast hole drills, mineral cleaning processes, etc.
I believe Hudbay should be prevented from continuing to pursue its mining plans in this area for the following reasons: 1) The mines threaten to strain supplies of existing water sources and may end up polluting them. 2) The proposed mines (especially those west of the Santa Ritas, Copper World) will add major noise pollution from blasting to inhabitants of Sahuarita and Green Valley (even now we daily hear the lilting whistles of trains traveling along Old Nogales Highway). 3) When we moved to Green Valley we were asked to limit light coming from our property in deference to the observatory on Mt. Hopkins. The mines will emit very bright light nightly. 4) High winds will distribute toxic particles, containing among others lead and arsenic, (dust pollution) throughout the area. The aforementioned reasons make me worry about largely reduced property values.
The world’s environment has changed drastically since Hudbay first approached the state with a desire to open mines here. Let us all consider the consequences and send them elsewhere.
