The Nov. 1 letter of concern about Hudbay Minerals’ new drilling on their mining claims voices serious issues about our scarce groundwater (“Save our groundwater, save our community,” Page A7).
Save The Scenic Santa Ritas has been working since 1996 to preserve our beautiful mountains and we want everyone to know that we are still very actively pursuing our mission. After winning a victory in federal court in Tucson on July 31, 2019, Hudbay appealed and we are now in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. We expect a decision in the first half of 2021, and are confident of another win, so, stay tuned!!
The current drilling is occurring on Hudbay’s private property and does not involve the proposed Rosemont Mine but we are actively watching all activity. Green Valley residents have provided much support in the past and the suggestion by Peggy Bonthron to form a local group to help protect our scarce groundwater is appreciated. We welcome all help in fighting this threat to our communities. Water is life! Our desert environment needs our protection.
Greg Shinsky, Board of Directors
Save The Scenic Santa Ritas