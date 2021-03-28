RE: HR8, Bipartisan Background Checks Act (Factcheck, March 24, Page A6).
To fix the problem you must significantly increase the risk.
1. If you commit a felony you should surrender your drivers license. It will be re-issued with a comment: no guns.
2. If it is determined that you have a mental health issue that would prevent you from buying guns then the licensed physician is required to notify the state who would have the individual surrender their license to be re-issued with the comment: no guns. If the physician fails to notify the state and a person commits any gun violation the physician losses their license for five years.
3. If you sell or transfer a gun to someone that (at the time) has a “no gun” comment on their license, it’s an automatic five-year sentence if they commit any type of gun violation.
4. If you buy a gun for someone else and its used in any type of gun violation then its 10 years in prison, automatic.
5. If you buy a gun you are responsible for the gun. You can’t say, well someone stole the gun. Buy a safe!
Fred Pelton, Green Valley