I am one those who have been demonstrating 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., on the corner of La Cañada and Esperanza, every Monday, Thursday and Saturday since July 4.
We are protesting the treatment of children in the detention camps along our southern border. While we may not all agree about the best way to deal with the complicated issues of immigration, abusing children is always wrong.
Trauma during childhood can affect these children the rest of their lives. Surely, it is in everyone’s best interest to minimize that trauma, whether they are unaccompanied youth who entered the U.S. illegally or are children accompanying parents seeking asylum, fleeing
their homes out of fear for their lives. They should not be separated from their families nor held indefinitely. Whether out of simple compassion or because they represent the future, in our country or their own, we should care how they are treated.
Sandra Rooney, Green Valley