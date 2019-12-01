One has to wonder how differently people view the same thing and how these differences opinion will shake out in the end.
Some would argue that these critical thoughts and acts over impeaching the president is a classic example of what is wrong with our republic. Some would argue that what we are experiencing is a clear reminder that Article One of our Constitution is alive and well, more specifically, the Legislative branch is playing its part in the Separation of Powers clause.
I realize the arguments for and against impeachment are exposing our deeply held resentments and the nature of our personal beliefs, but those same arguments are what makes our Constitution such a living instrument for our republic’s survival.
My belief tells me that this biological clock we all have as a part of our nomenclature will soon run out and we will have crossed the proverbial Rubicon.
Jim Hassell, Green Valley