I am an active member of the Democratic Party and have been a Precinct Committeeman in Wisconsin and Arizona since 1964. I have served as a County Party Chair and as a delegate to the Party Convention which wrote the Party Charter in 1974, and as an elected official to my City Council and my County Board, both for multiple terms. I have also been honored to have been appointed to various boards and commissions.
This past week, the House of Representatives passed an impeachment charge against the president of the United States which is tantamount to an indictment. It now goes to the Senate, which serves as the jury, requiring a two-thirds majority to convict. This is where it becomes dicey.
This may be the most important trial in our country’s history. It is best that we get it right the first time and avoid the need for a do-over, which would serve no one.
While the FBI is investigating the charges, I suggest that the Senate Majority Leader petition the Supreme Court to rule on proposed procedures as some may be questioned as to if they are approved by the Court. After the Court rules and after a report on evidence by the FBI we all should know more and be able to proceed with more confidence that the result would be fair and justified. This could be easily done by Memorial Day and a verdict reached by Independence Day.
As one who has served as a parliamentarian and as a fervent believer in the rule of law and that no one may be above the law, I can think of no fairer way to proceed. Also no more fitting gift to the country for the 4th of July.
Donald Kret, Sahuarita