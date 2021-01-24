In a recent edition of this newspaper (“Canoa Hills clubhouse,” Jan 3), Nina Campfield wrote the recent purchase of the old dilapidated Canoa Hills clubhouse was an elegant solution to GVR’s space problems. Her statement was, “GVR crafted an elegant solution.” According to directors with whom I have talked, President Don Weaver did not have the approval of the GVR board to make this deal.
So why is making an illegal property purchase so elegant? Well, from the perspective of the officers of this board, the membership was not allowed a prior hearing on this deal. As we have seen, they prefer to do their dirty business behind closed doors and without input from the membership. The board put on a dog-and-pony show after the fact on Dec. 29, to try to placate us. Was it merely Weaver’s attempt to show that they are being open and transparent?
Ms. Campfield also said that the appraisal of this property was irrelevant. I have never heard of a property appraisal being irrelevant to the purchaser. So, Ms. Campfield, why is this appraisal irrelevant? Why is this deal so elegant?
In a reiteration of Ms. Campfield’s “elegant solution” theme on this purchase, board candidates Eric Sullwold and Chuck Soukup are now suggesting that GVR borrow $5 million for future projects. So, the reader might ask, “What projects could this board be planning to need that much money?” Well, the $350,000 championship center court at the Pickleball Complex is still on the drawing board and still a dream of former CEO Kent Blumenthal. One of his buddies, former board president Jim Nelson, stated in an interview with this paper (Feb. 28, 2018) that he wanted to see a national pickleball tournament here. Another project is the refurbishing, practically rebuilding of the dilapidated old Canoa Hills clubhouse. How much for that? Who knows how much it will cost when competitive bidding is not used, the usual practice at GVR?
These cavalier attitudes toward spending our money and raising our dues are typical of the Pickleballers/Friends of GVR group of which these people are members. And they are candidates for a seat on the board. Do we really want directors like this?
Royce Fickling, Green Valley