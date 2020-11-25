A most interesting article in the Green Valley News on Nov. 15: “Sahuarita, GV housing study shows few multi-family units.” The end of the article lists sites in Sahuarita and Green Valley that the study found available to carry out Sahuarita’s housing program.
Interesting because Green Valley was developed as an independent, full-service community for retired people in 1964. The Green Valley Council organized a resident-managed form of government for our unincorporated community in 1973. This made Green Valley a perhaps a one-of-a-kind community that has stood the test of time for 47 years. For the record, Green Valley has voted down incorporation four times.
Pima County provides services to unincorporated communities. The Green Valley Council has a close working relationship with the County, giving residents a local office to call for County services. Today Pima County recognizes Green Valley as an independent, resident-managed, community for seniors.
Isn’t it a little presumptive of Sahuarita to conduct a housing survey in Green Valley to benefit Sahuarita’s housing needs?
Bill Copeland, Green Valley