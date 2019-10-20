I am truly saddened at the political madness rife in the U.S. House of Representatives since the 2016 election. In that election, voters clearly indicated they wanted immigration reform and border security, infrastructure upgrades and health care reform. The House, under Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has failed the voters of this country.
The constant attempts to unseat the president have failed, and have made a mockery of the House.
The current illegitimate attempt at impeachment is beyond all reason: a discredited “whistleblower”, an exonerating telephone transcript, refusing to take a vote to begin proceedings (to protect vulnerable members. This backfired, as voters are watching closely), Adam Schiff’s unconstitutional hearings, denying due process; the list goes on.
And you, Madam Speaker (in name only) are in charge of this circus! Are you going to retire in disgrace, or will you finally stand up for what’s right?
Yvonne Mayer, Hereford