About eight years ago, when building a hospital locally was being discussed, I wrote a column in the Green Valley News discussing the hurdles to success this hospital would face. But, I concluded as long as the people of Green Valley would not be part of that financial risk, we should not object.
Having a local full ER, a reasonable number of beds making it easier for many people to visit family and friends, a central location for specialists (they have many specialists on call around the clock, including cardiology), and other services not previously available locally, provides a level of comfort to many.
I had never been in the Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital until last week.
I found the staff welcoming and friendly. My wait to be seen was minimal. Treatment was very professional and, as a physician with many years of experience working in the ER, high quality.
ER physicians often in a hectic environment are not in a position to interact with patients in a friendly way. Dr. Frank Bonpietro, the ER head, put me and my wife at ease with his humor.
It is unfortunate that so many residents have been discouraged from going there.
Charles Barta
Sahuarita