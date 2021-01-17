As a resident of Sahuarita, a Sahuarita library patron and former library employee, I disagree with Mr. Brice Elliott’s opinion on naming the new library after Bob Sharpe (“Honor Bob Sharpe,” Jan. 3).
If you live in Sahuarita and specifically the Rancho Sahuarita subdivision, Mr. Sharpe has representation everywhere. He has created a community and town that blends together, all painted in the same four colors of brown and with bronze statues everywhere. If there is an area that could not reflect this look, they erect a wall to shut out those homes and residents. You can see this on La Villita Road.
The institute of the library represents something different. It represents intellectual freedom and access to all. All socioeconomic backgrounds, all races, all genders, all cultures and more. Everyone is welcome in libraries. Libraries do not put up walls to shut people out. They open doors for those who need a safe space in a community that has shut them out because they are different. I love the Sahuarita community and I hope the county chooses a name that represents all of Sahuarita, not just the developer of a portion of the town.
Alex Lyon, Sahuarita