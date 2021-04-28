Mr. James Bush correctly, states, “The American flag does not belong to one party, nor the ideologies of one party. It represents the diverse views of all Americans” (“My flag, your flag,” April 25).
The flag is not political, but Mr. Bush is making it a political issue.
This is my flag and it is your flag. It belongs to all Americans. So many brave people have given their lives and limbs, so that we may fly this flag freely. It is my “right,” and it is your “right” to fly the flag. Be thankful you have that right — and God bless America and the people who have the courage to stand on the corner of Esperanza and La Canada day after day honoring our strong and beautiful American flag.
Karin Mathews
Green Valley