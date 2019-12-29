A couple of letters to the editor stood out for me in the Dec. 22 issue of this paper. They were written by two gentlemen (“Next steps,” Tom Chandler, “What it really means,” Lee Cornelison) who appear to be leaning to the right, politically.
These letters and those similar in the past have one thing in common, they are very negative. Interestingly, their man (certainly not mine) is in the White House. The Senate has the numbers to keep him there. Even the third leg of our government is on their side, should it be necessary to use them.
You would think they would be happy and joyous. Yet, the far leanings of both side are always complaining.
It seems that they take their lead from their leader. The president’s words and demeanor are often lashing out at people with nastiness.
It tires me to think that we are just warming up to next year’s election.
Peace and joy for this holiday season seem so far from reality.
Ray Soper, Green Valley