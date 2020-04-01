Where's my life, I have no life, another boring day.
Confined to home, no friends to see. What else is there to say.
Trips to Walmart to pick up things and hurry hurry home to wash my hands a long, long time with lots and lots of foam.
Coronavirus is the name much worse than one expected. Killing young and killing old unfortunately affected.
People staying in their homes in hopes it won't find one. Isolation, quarantine no time for any fun.
The disease is pandemic and scary as all get out.
No luncheons, visits, games to play for those who like to gad about.
Go to markets, shelves are empty. Nothing for me there.
Hopefully the day will come where shelves are no longer bare.
Can't buy wipes or sanitizers. Thanks a lot you hoarding misers. Buying canned goods, paper goods and everything in sight.
Grabbing here and grabbing there. Ridiculous to fight.
Get a kick just watching you do your little caper. Heading for, and you know where, straight to the toilet paper.
Think of others you deprive. They need items to survive.
Social distance what we're told. Many do and others bold.
Some wear masks and maybe gloves. Prevent this nightmare, Lord above.
Beaches, churches, malls forget. Takeout foods your only bet.
People working from their houses have more time for kids and spouses.
Overloaded hospitals in need of more supplies. Nurses, doctors working hard to save as many lives.
Darkness to sunrise eventually takes its toll. God bless each of these poor exhausted souls. Weeks and months will disappear before this world is greater. Hopefully for all of us much sooner than much later. Stay safe and God bless America.
Phyllis McAree is a 15-year resident of Green Valley; she moved here from Carlsbad, California.