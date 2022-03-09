I wrote about the screwed-up invasion of Finland that had all types of unintended consequences for both the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany. Hitler felt that if little Finland could beat the Soviets then he would be able to blitz them and conquer Russia in a short easy war.
Stalin realized that purging all the military officers with any ability wasn’t a smart move and tried to fix things before it was too late. In 1940, Germany invaded Poland from the west and Russia from the east and split the country in two.
Now it’s time to speak of the massacres of the Polish army officers and the intellectual leaders of Poland. Look up Katyn massacre’s the total killed by the NKVD was 22,000 Polish officers and government officials as well as the intellectual of Poland. I knew about the soldiers, but until we went to Krakow and were told about the distinguished law faculty who were rounded up by the Soviets I had no idea how detailed and devilish their plan was.
What Stalin wanted was to have Poland become a Soviet satellite after the war. The people who could have thwarted their takeover were murdered. The victims were shot in the back of the head and dumped in the Katyn Forest, among other dumping grounds. NKVD, KGB, FBS, CHEKA all the same murderers.
Putin was a KGB officer his job was to go the cells at the Lubyanka Prison and put a bullet in the head of anyone who had to be liquidated. This is who we are dealing with!
