Last Wednesday morning, I received two separate ads for Safeway. As has been reported before, the ad that came in the Tucson paper was quite a bit different. Prices were considerably less in Tucson.
For example, boneless skinless chicken breast is $1.97 in Green Valley and $1.67 in Tucson. Frozen pizza was $3.99 in Green Valley and $2.99 in Tucson. Grapes were 97 cents a pound in Green Valley and 75 cents a pound in Tucson. Why should a community 20 miles from Tucson be charged a higher price on most products at Safeway? Most of the population in our area is retired and on fixed incomes. If not the retired population, the families with children are paying those outrageous prices, as well.
Fry’s charges the same prices as Tucson and so does Sprouts. I think the community should contact Safeway and tell management of our displeasure. In the meantime, I will shop at the other grocers in Green Valley and Sahuarita.
Carol Edwards, Green Valley
Editor’s note: Contact Safeway at:
•877-723-3929
•Online: www.safeway.com, look for “contact us.”
•Mail: Safeway / M.S. 10501, P.O. Box 29093 / Phoenix, AZ 85038